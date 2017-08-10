A Pyongyang city mass rally was held at Kim Il Sung Square on Wednesday to fully support the statement of the DPRK government.

Attending it were Kim Ki Nam, Choe Thae Bok, Ri Su Yong and others, Kim Yong Dae, chairman of the C.C., Korean Social Democratic Party, officials of the Cabinet, public organizations, ministries and national institutions and institutions and industrial establishments in the city of Pyongyang and working people and youth and students.

The DPRK government statement was read out by Ri Su Yong, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK), member of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK and vice-chairman of the C.C., WPK.

Kim Ki Nam, member of the Political Bureau of the C.C., WPK, member of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK and vice-chairman of the WPK Central Committee, addressed the meeting.

Noting that the U.S. and its vassal forces recently cooked up “sanctions resolution” over the DPRK’s test-launch of ICBM by abusing the name of the UN again, the speaker condemned it as an unprecedented unethical deed and an intolerable hideous state terrorism aimed to completely violate the DPRK’s sovereignty and rights to existence and development.

He said:

The U.S., the most shameless gangster-like state, framed up the “sanctions resolution” with dastards acting as voting machine without any principle. This is no more than desperate efforts of those frightened at the might of the DPRK which rose to the high strategic position as a nuclear power of Juche and world-level military power.

The DPRK’s access to the strongest nukes and rockets is a legitimate step to defend the destiny of the country and nation and ensure the right to the independent development. The imperialistic U.S. styling itself as the “only superpower in the world” would cook up such dirty criminal documents, daring not to provoke the DPRK though it mobilize all its vassal forces. Such reality clearly proves that our Party’s line of simultaneously developing the two fronts is the eternal banner and invincible weapon for peace and prosperity.

The hostile forces have so far cooked up UN “sanctions resolutions” several times, faulting the DPRK’s exercise of just rights. But any sanctions and pressure could not browbeat the DPRK but hardened its independent faith and resulted in increasing the might of its self-development.

We will further increase the might of justice to wipe out the source of all injustice and evils now that the gangster-like acts of the U.S. have reached the height, and clearly show what miserable and wretched fate those standing in the way of the DPRK will have to face.

The neighboring countries which blindly followed the U.S. as its puppets, away with elementary justice and etiquettes, will never be able to evade the responsibility for having coiled up the situation on the Korean peninsula and endangered peace and security in the region.

Though the U.S. and the groups counting on it are getting so frantic, the DPRK remains unshaken as it is possessed of the strongest nuclear weapons and ICBM, the speaker said, calling on all the people to staunchly struggle for the final victory in standoff with the U.S.-led imperialists and building a powerful socialist nation under the ever-victorious guidance of respected Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.

Then, representatives of various circles made speeches.

Speaking on behalf of the Korean working class, Pak Hyong Ryol, manager of the Pyongyang Cornstarch Factory, expressed fully support for the DPRK government statement which categorically rejects the “sanctions resolutions” cooked up by the U.S. and other hostile forces over the DPRK’s ICBM test-launch.

On behalf of the agricultural workers, Jong Yong Suk, chairwoman of the Ryokpho District Cooperative Farm Management Committee, expressed the resolve to foil the enemies’ vicious sanctions and blockade with increased agricultural production, bearing in mind that rice just means socialism and bullets and bombs for wiping out the enemies.

Representing the intellectuals, Kim Chol Ho, dean of faculty of Kim Chaek University of Technology, said that the intellectuals would smash the enemies’ iron net of sanctions with world-startling sci-tech achievements in keeping with the present situation where the U.S. imperialists made such unprecedented provocation as totally checking the DPRK’s normal trade and economic exchanges.

Speaking on behalf of the youths, Mun Chol, first secretary of the Pyongyang City Youth League Committee, said that the young people in the country would become five million human bullets and bombs and nuclear warheads to blow the U.S. from this planet.

Then, followed a mass demonstration.

Its participants marched in fine array to the tune of brass band music, holding placards with such slogans as “Let’s become bullets and bombs devotedly defending respected Supreme Leader Comrade Kim Jong Un!” and “We fully support the statement of the DPRK government categorically rejecting the ‘sanctions resolution’ against the DPRK!”

Photos: